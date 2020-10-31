OSWEGO — A contentious rematch for the 22nd Congressional District seat between incumbent, first-term Democrat Anthony Brindisi and former congresswoman, Republican Claudia Tenney will take place Nov. 3.
Brindisi narrowly defeated Tenney last time around. After 251,000 votes were cast in their 2018 eight-county matchup, Brindisi eked out a 4,500-vote victory over the one-term Tenney.
Tenney, 59, an attorney and co-owner of a commercial printing firm, graduated from Colgate University in 1983 and received her law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. She represented the 101st Assembly District from 2011 to 2017. In 2012, New York’s Conservative Party declared Tenney the most conservative legislator in the state.
Tenney did not respond to numerous requests for her thoughts on the 2020 race.
Brindisi, 41, attended Mohawk Valley Community College, graduated from Siena College, and received his law degree from Albany Law School of Union University, New York. He joined his father’s law firm and later won a seat on the Utica school board. He served as state assemblyman for the Utica-based 119th district from 2011 to 2018.
Brindisi touts his bipartisanship as one of his strongest attributes.
“I always tell people,” he said, “I’m American first, before any political party. And my views have been a real record of bipartisanship. I was awarded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress. I’ve had six of my bills that have been sent to the president’s desk, four of which have been signed into law. I don’t look at party. I do what’s best for the district.”
As a member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Brindisi has focused on “making sure our heroes have access to mental health services. The statistics (on veteran suicides) are not where we need them to be,” he said. “In my opinion, one veteran lost to suicide is one too many, and right now in our country, we’re losing 20 veterans a day to suicide. So, that’s why I’ve really concentrated my efforts on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee so we can improve those numbers.
“This has been going on since as long as there’s been war,” Brindisi said. “I think we’re finally starting to recognize that mental health issues are just as serious as some of the physical injuries our veterans return home with. There has been a stigma about seeking mental health treatment, but I want veterans to know it’s OK to come forward, because there are services to help you, and you earned those services through your bravery and your sacrifice for our country.” Brindisi’s combined committee assignments, Veterans’ Affairs and Armed Services Committees have steeped him not only in veterans’ issues but in a network of military defense, aerospace, terrorism, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and drones, an area that might become a bright spot in Oswego County’s future.
“I think there’s a lot of potential for Oswego County,” Brindisi said. “I work every day to grow the mission at Rome Labs, and there are a lot of good-paying jobs associated with that installation. And when it comes to drones, I’ve been working to expand the use of the test site in Rome, which would cover all of upstate New York, and try to attract more companies to the region to test their drones here. I think that would have a big impact on Oswego County, given its close proximity to Oneida County. We have a lot of air space here to test these things, and certainly Oswego is in a prime location to be able to do that. We have 50,000 veterans in the district I represent, and defense and aerospace jobs are very important.”
Money’s an issue in every aspect of government, and according to the National Priorities Project, the U.S. military budget accounts for 54% of all federal discretionary spending. For Brindisi, that budget needs to pass the Goldilocks test: not too big, not too small, but just right.
“I believe our military budget should reflect the threats that we see across the globe,” he said. “I want to make sure that our brave men and women have the resources they need to be able to stay safe when they’re out in the field and to provide them with the latest technology around military equipment.
“China’s our number one adversary,” he continued. “We have to be constantly vigilant over their activities. North Korea continues to test ballistic missiles. Iran is the largest state-sponsor of terrorism in the world and is threatening our soldiers overseas. Russia is probably the largest cybersecurity threat we have to our nation. So, there’s a lot of concern across the globe, and we need to have a coordinated strategy dealing with all these different threats.
“It’s a wise investment to put more resources toward cybersecurity,” Brindisi said, “because those are a lot of the threats that are coming. The next wars are going to be fought in space, they’re going to be fought over the internet, and we need to be prepared.”
And that brings Brindisi right back to Rome Labs, because “that’s exactly what Rome Labs does. They do a lot of the research and development for the Air Force and other federal agencies around cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and quantum sciences. So, they’re really on the cutting edge of the threats that exist now and into the future, and that’s why it’s important to adequately fund places like Rome Labs so they can continue to do the good work they’re doing to keep us safe here in the homeland and to keep our war fighters safe overseas.”
Of course, there’s more on Brindisi’s mind than the military.
“Health insurance is a top priority of mine,” he said, “and making health care more affordable is a top priority, and I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure that everyone in this country, regardless of their socioeconomic status, has access to quality, affordable health care.”
Brindisi believes “it would be disastrous to see the courts overturn the Affordable Care Act, because millions of Americans would be at risk of being charged more by their insurance carriers for having a pre-existing condition like asthma or cancer or heart disease or now, COVID-19. We’ve made many gains over the last several years for insurance companies to provide adequate coverage for people in this community. So, I’m adamantly opposed to that lawsuit. The Supreme Court’s going to have a lot of angry Americans if they strike it down. If it’s overturned, Congress is going to have to act.”
Brindisi’s bipartisan political philosophy seems to mean not only voting yes with members of the other party, but also voting no when necessary on bills put forward by your own party. The Heroes’ Act, a Democratic stimulus proposal that topped $2 trillion, is a good example. Brindisi voted against it.
“We need to have a bipartisan COVID-relief package now, and I want leaders in the House and Senate, as well as the White House, to come together to present legislation that has a chance of getting signed into law,” he said. “Millions of people are out of work. We have state and local governments which are making devastating cuts to public servants, like cops and firefighters. We have schools that have needs right now, as well as we should be doing more direct stimulus payments to individuals and families. I think there were a number of good provisions in there. There were areas that I disagreed with. However, I’ll stand up to my party anytime I think they’re wrong, as I did in that particular case, because I think we need to be voting on something that’s bipartisan and has a chance to get signed into law. We had no agreement with the Senate on the package, and so, it was just a one-house bill that wasn’t going anywhere.
“I’m part of the Problem Solvers Caucus in the House,” Brindisi continued, “which is a bipartisan caucus, 25 Democrats, 25 Republicans. We have presented what we’re calling our March to Common Ground, a bipartisan framework for the next COVID-19 relief package. And to me, that’s a bill that can actually get passed and be signed into law. It’s a good place to start negotiations. It’s just a framework at this point, a $1.5 trillion package, but it has certainly forced House leadership and the White House to get back to the bargaining table.”
