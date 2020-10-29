Democrat Scott Comegys takes on incumbent Republican Brian Manktelow for 130th assembly district seat

WESTERN OSWEGO COUNTY – The 130th state assembly district includes all of Wayne County, northern Cayuga County, and three Oswego County towns: Hannibal, the town of Oswego, and Minetto.
Incumbent Republican Assemblyman Brian Manktelow is seeking his second two-year term Nov. 3. His opponent, Democrat Scott Comegys, is seeking his first.
Comegys, 49, of Palmyra, is an alpaca farmer and currently a COVID contact tracer for the state Department of Health. He previously worked with the Palmyra assessor and in a number of managerial roles elsewhere. He is presently the chair of the Palmyra Democratic Committee.
“I am running to serve as a more effective voice for our area, to include the rural values of community, innovation, and stewardship that characterize central New York and the Finger Lakes and to enable all of us to live and thrive with success, dignity, harmony, and prosperity,” Comegys said recently.
“Our representation in Albany has been one of opposition to the work being done rather than collaboration,” he continued. “As a result, we don’t have a real voice in what New York state moves forward with, and critical resources our area needs are diminished. This way that we have always done it doesn’t serve and doesn’t deliver.”
He sees another way.
“By building and maintaining collaborative relationships,” Comegys said, “with representatives from all areas of the state, specifically between urban and rural areas and between upstate and downstate, the state can successfully overcome the challenges which affect us all and that accounts for the unique characteristics of each area.”
Comegys said he’s already building those relationships, paving the way “to achieve this dynamic.”
The rubber hits the road when time comes to pay for his platform. The state budget deficit is approximately $14 billion, and tackling that may be the toughest issue legislators face in 2021. Comegys will tax the rich.
“By raising taxes on the ultra-wealthy, we can raise $25 billion which we can direct towards infrastructure initiatives (particularly renewable energy projects, resiliency measures, and expanding high speed internet communications), healthcare, and fully fund our public education systems that create a foundation of jobs and success for our area of New York state,” he said.
Comegys said that money will also “support small and large agriculture operations, biotech industries, and tourism as well as support the service industries we currently rely on.”
He wants to “build stronger, more equitable communities in which to raise our families.”
He said, “The measures I advocate for to create jobs, ensure coverage and access to good healthcare, and fully support our public education are all anti-poverty measures guided by an anti-racist approach to policy-making. They, as well as other policy measures, will help to heal the trauma many have experienced and create a more united society in which everyone can live freely, genuinely, with dignity, and with the success they determine. Ultimately that is the goal that our government is supposed to be focused on, which our current assembly member has actively opposed, and to which I will always work to achieve.”
Manktelow looks at the job of assemblyman differently.
He ran a crop farm for 34 years, he said, worked about 4,000 acres, had quite a few employees and a good operation.
“Just like my job now, every day I went to the farm, I never looked at it as a job. I loved doing it. And, same with this job. I love doing this. I love helping people. Every person that I can help, fulfill their dreams, get them through this COVID thing, that’s what my job is. I’m their state official to represent them in Albany, but when I’m not in Albany, to be here to help you grow and make things happen for your family. And I love doing that. That’s part of service, just like my military career. I loved the farming business. And I know, when you do a business, you have to give it your all. So, a year ago, I decided to sell my farm. I still have about 400 acres, but nothing like I was at, because I need to concentrate. If I’m going to be re-elected, and I need to represent you, I need to give it my all.”
Manktelow disagrees with Comegys’ characterization of “our representation in Albany” as one of “opposition...rather than collaboration,” and told the following story of a hemp-growing farm in the Wayne County town of Newark.
“About a month-and-a-half ago,” he said, “I got a call from the mayor of Newark. That farm was considering moving part of their business to Pennsylvania. They had pieces of equipment that would dry the hemp coming in, but they couldn’t get the permits from New York state to make that happen in time to use them this fall. When I found that out, I reached across the aisle to Donna Lupardo, the chairwoman for the majority (Democratic) side on the Agriculture Committee, and I said, ‘Donna, this is what we’ve got going on,’ and I knew Patrick Hooker (former state Commissioner of Agriculture and Markets) from years ago in the Farm Bureau, reached out to him, and we were able to get what they needed within two days. We were able to keep that part of that business, which was multi-million dollar, here in the district, and they’re going to hire people to run that equipment. So, we were able to do that, and their business is growing. It’s remarkable, even though we went through the pandemic, as I’ve always said, if you can survive as a business in New York state, you can do it any place.”
Maybe it’s his business background as a farmer and supervisor of the Wayne County town of Lyons that give him the confidence he has. Budgets don’t scare him one bit.
“I love budgets,” he said. “I love numbers, and I’m good at it because of my business. I understand how to wiggle through this. When I was supervisor, and the village of Lyons dissolved, that was a big task, but we made it work, not only myself, I had a great town board that did it as well. So, I have those experiences, and I want to bring those experiences and use them in Albany.”
Budgets exemplify priorities. Manktelow has a new way of formulating them.
“We have to prioritize as a state,” he said, “and maybe, some of the prioritization doesn’t need to be state-wide, but region-wide, because our regions are so different. One size can’t fit all in New York state. We need ways to legislate regionally. Like for instance, gun control. Gun control in New York City is huge. Rightly so, there are so many people down there. But gun control in our area is totally different. We pass laws that help them but hurt us, or vice versa. We can’t just pick one part of the state it’s good for and say the heck with the rest of the state. We need to work together. We can’t continue to legislate one piece of legislation for the whole state. We have to change. Otherwise, we’re not going to survive as a state.
“People have got to put the party aside and do what’s best for everybody. And that’s what I do. When a bill comes up on the floor, I don’t look to see if it’s a Democrat of Republican bill. That’s not my consideration. The people I represent back in the district as well as the upstate New York area, is that a good bill that’s going to work for us? If it isn’t, I can’t support it, and if it is, I will support it.”
Manktelow’s the ranking member on the Oversight, Analysis & Investigation Committee. He’s also on the Small Business Committee, the Labor Committee, the Banking Committee, and the Veterans’ Committee.
“I think that moving forward, and with my background and my understanding of the finances and the things I’ve had the opportunity to serve on and the different committees and the positions I’ve been in and my experience as a family man, as a father, a husband, a veteran, a farmer, a business owner, local politics, and especially moving into this coming year with the financial situations we’re going to face, I’m a great candidate, because I have that background, I have that understanding. I know how to stretch dollars. I know how important it is for a young family to get every break they possibly can. My job is to keep as much money in your pocket and not in the state’s pocket, because you need to grow as a family, you need that financial security back home, and I never forget that. I think a lot of times, people don’t realize that, especially people who’ve never been through a lot of different things. My passion is to help you, to help the people I serve. I have no hidden agenda. My agenda is making sure you guys survive.”
For more information on Comegys visit https://www.electscottcomegys.com/ For more information on Manktelow visit https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Brian-Manktelow
