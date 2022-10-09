Democrat Steve Holden running for Congress from the 24th Congressional District

Democratic candidate for Congress, Steve Holden. Photo provided.

OSWEGO COUNTY – When the dust settled on the two-time topsy-turvy hodge-podge mess called redistricting this year in this state, Steve Holden emerged as the Democratic candidate for Congress from the 280-mile wide 24th district that extends along Lake Ontario from Watertown in the northeast to Niagara County in the west with only the Democratic stronghold of Rochester and parts of Monroe County excluded.

He spoke to me recently in what he calls his “Okie twang” from his home in Camillus, just outside the district, he said, “by about five miles.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.