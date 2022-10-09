Democrat Steve Holden running for Congress from the 24th Congressional District

OSWEGO COUNTY – When the dust settled on the two-time topsy-turvy hodge-podge mess called redistricting this year in this state, Steve Holden emerged as the Democratic candidate for Congress from the 280-mile wide 24th district that extends along Lake Ontario from Watertown in the northeast to Niagara County in the west with only the Democratic stronghold of Rochester and parts of Monroe County excluded.
He spoke to me recently in what he calls his “Okie twang” from his home in Camillus, just outside the district, he said, “by about five miles.”
“I’m a retired Army Lt. Colonel,” Holden began. “The Army sent me to Syracuse University to get my dual-master’s degrees. So, I am a graduate of the Whitman School of Business and the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Administration. Public administration just means how you should run government. The Maxwell School is the number one-rated in the country for that.
“I was a finance officer in the Army, and after I retired from the Army, I taught finance, contracting, and program management leadership to the federal government. I am considered one of the premiere instructors in how to run the federal budget. Many of the people at Fort Drum who run the budget within the Army are either peers or students of mine.”
That experience and those relationships run through much of Holden’s philosophy, both personal and political.
“I kind of look at northern Oswego County and Jefferson County together once you start getting Pulaski and north,” he said. “A lot of those people are veterans or people who live in Pulaski but work at Fort Drum. So, as a finance officer in the Army, I know how Army finance works, I know the way veterans’ pay works. My opponent voted against the Burn Pit Registry twice and against various and sundry items that would help veterans and military families. And as someone who has deployed four times on active duty and once as a contractor, I know what it’s like for those families to have someone who goes overseas and leaves. That is a stress not just for family, but it’s also a stress on the community.
“My first deployment, I was with the Fourth Infantry Division,” he said and then related what he said was “the thing that kind of jumpstarted my career. I financed the operation that caught Saddam Hussein.”
As a result of that mission, Holden earned his first bronze star. He has three. He got his second working for Trump National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and was awarded his third for helping with Afghan elections in 2013 and 2014. Since then, he has helped over a hundred Afghan interpreters and their families get out of Kabul as the Taliban were taking over.
Holden’s mid-western roots in Oklahoma grew all the way into central New York.
“My father-in-law and my wife’s step-mom, they lived out in Central Square,” Holden said. “In fact, I was just up at the Hastings VFW yesterday because my wife’s step-sister and her husband run the VFW there. Oswego County is one of the places we’re looking at moving to once we win. We’re getting great feedback across the district from not just Democrats, not just non-affiliated, but from Republicans too. There are a lot of them who are veterans. Between veterans, I’m kind of moderate on guns, and because of being a veteran myself, and I talk a lot about rural issues, and the fact I grew up on a dairy farm in Oklahoma, and you know, there are a lot of what I call people who are ancestral Republicans who don’t like the way the Republican Party’s going today. There are a lot of them in Oswego County. The two most-populous counties in the district are Ontario and Oswego. Both counties are well-above 100,000 people. The way we kind of see it is that Congresswoman Tenney has a lot of support in eastern Oswego County, and I have a lot of support in western Oswego County. But you get to a place like Pulaski and there are a lot of active duty and retired military there. Like I tell a lot of people, veterans don’t vote red or blue, they vote green.”
Holden said he started a business with his best friend helping veterans win government contracts. “So, I have skin in the game to help veterans. My opponent voted against the Burn Pit Registry twice. That’s something I suffer from. I gained a little weight after I got out because I have exposure to toxic burn pits. My father-in-law in Central Square was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. And my wife, who is also a veteran, she was a mechanic in the Army, contracted stuff from residual dust from depleted uranium, in other words, Gulf War Syndrome, when she was stationed in Germany. My opponent talks about her son who’s a Marine. We’re an entire military family. I’m a vet, my wife’s a vet, my step-son is in the Air Force, my father-in-law is a Vietnam vet, my step-mother-in-law was the senior enlisted at Hancock Field. And both of our grandfathers were in World War II. So, taking care of veterans is something very important to me. So when my opponent didn’t do that, I looked at it as a slap in the face to veterans and to active-duty military in northern Oswego County and Jefferson County.”
Not only is his military background central to his core, but so too are Holden’s rural roots.
“The reason I was recruited by folks like Oswego County Chair Betsy Passer and Cayuga County Chair Dia Carabajal, folks in Wayne County like Scott Comegys, was that I understood rural issues,” he said. “Across the district, it’s interesting because I’ll go out and talk to farmers about dairy yield and seed prices, and they’ll look at me and go, ‘Not only has no politician come and talked to us, definitely no Democratic politician has ever come and talked to us about it.’ As Betsy said in an interview back in March, ‘Steve speaks to rural America.’”
He sees himself as the kind of problem solver that works for the win-win.
“I understand there’s a big upstate versus downstate thing,” he said. “But I can talk to someone down in New York City or Long Island or the Hudson Valley and say, ‘That doesn’t work here. I understand you want to do that, but here’s the way you have to craft it so we can both get our policy objectives and it’ll work in rural America to where you’re not alienating them.’ My party has a bit alienated rural America, and I’m looking to bring that back and to be that bridge going to the future that can talk to rural America.”
What do you think are the issues that have alienated farmers from the Democratic Party?
“I’ll first talk about guns,” he began. “We have several counties in the district that used to be bright blue counties: Ontario, Seneca, Cayuga, Livingston. But they went red because you had a lot of union voters who went that way. The big issue on guns is, I say this, and that’s really the issue that’s alienated them, because this district, like a lot of upstate New York, has more of a Libertarian bent to it. And I say, ‘Look, I know what it’s like. My grandpa had two shotguns above his bed, and his other, third gun was the one he brought home from World War II. And he taught me how to use that gun to protect myself and to hunt when I was 15 years old. The thing I want to work with my fellow Democrats is to understand when you’re doing gun legislation, you want to do it where you’re not turning good, honest gun owners into criminals. I support things on universal background checks, but for gun sales, not universal across the board, because what my grandfather, who was a Progressive New Deal Democrat, did with me, would have made him a criminal. And that’s how you turn people against you. That’s something that Governor Hochul and Lieutenant Governor Delgado and I have talked about along with other Democrats down in New York City to where we can get the policy objectives to protect the public from people like the Buffalo shooter, but also protect responsible gun owners who have to protect themselves and their property when law enforcement’s 25, 30 minutes away. And so, that’s kind of the balance that I take, and that’s kind of the stance that I take because, like I said, sometimes law enforcement’s a long ways away and you’ve got to protect yourself and your family. And so, that’s something I try to translate to my fellow Democrats.
“The other thing we talk about is farm labor and understanding things like the SAFE Act or the Overtime Protection Act,” Holden continued. “They’re state issues. They bubble up to be federal issues. And so, one of the things I try to say to people is, ‘Hey, look, I support overtime protection for migrant workers because that’s their pathway to citizenship. But what works in the Bronx, doesn’t work in Fulton. So, we need to make carve outs to where we’re protecting workers but understanding the farmers, who are meaning no harm to their workers, are not hemmed up. So, those are some of the things where we can have good Progressive policy, but it can make sense in rural America, because at one time in our country, farmers were reliable Democratic voters. And by the way, I grew up in the ‘80s and know about the family farm crisis. I watched big ag and big box stores come into rural America and destroy it by destroying family farms. And this district has tons of family farms across it. And that’s what drives Main Street in rural America, it drives businesses in rural America, and it’s protecting those family farms and their ability to operate, instead of the Monsantos of the world coming in and driving up seed prices.
“Now if I’m in the minority,” he continued, “then I will work to find common ground with my Republican counterparts and educate them on what life is like in rural America. There’s a lot of them, even though they might represent some rural districts, I don’t know if they completely understand what it’s like to run an agricultural operation. But I would work with them and tell them, ‘Hey look, you have farmers in your area. You want to get re-elected? Well, here’s their issue. And I would come to that less as being a Democrat than as being a rural kid and say here’s what works. So, either way, I see my job not just as an elected official but to educate people on life in rural America, because I believe it’s been left behind. It’s been not understood by one party, and it’s been taken for granted by another.”
What is the main topic you’re hearing about from the voters?
“Protecting democracy. We have a lot of Republicans out there, even people who voted for President Trump, where democracy means something to them. And even if they disagree with me, and I found this when I was talking to a right-wing radio station up in Watertown, and people called in afterwards, Republicans, they go, ‘I’m going to vote for him ’cause he stands for the Constitution of the United States. And even though I might disagree with him on things, that is very important to him, standing up for what the founding fathers did and understanding the active-duty soldiers and veterans and reservist National Guard in places like Oswego County and Jefferson County.’ It resonates hard. Those people probably disagree with me on a number of my policies, but we’ll agree to disagree right now so we can have those conversations later.
“That’s the reason why I was recruited to run here, because if there is a Democrat who could win here, people in the state party, all the way from Governor Hochul down, believe if there’s a Democrat who could win here, it’s me. Because I can speak to Republicans. I’ve talked to Republican mayors across the district that go, ‘You know what? The Republicans haven’t been out here. Claudia Tenney hasn’t been out here. But you have. And you know what? I can work with you. We might disagree on a few things, but if I need to call your office, and there are funds that need to come down here to fix the town hall, you’re going to get that money to me.’ And at the end of the day, it’s retail politics like that, ’cause it’s like what the late Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill said, ‘All politics are local.’ And if you can get that relationship with Democratic and Republican leaders throughout the district, you’ve won the game. And that’s what we’re seeing throughout the area.”
Although the 24th district tilts Republican, Holden does not see himself as an underdog.
“Kansas is far more Republican than our district,” he said. “It voted to protect abortion rights by 13%. It voted for President Trump by 15 points. Alaska just put their first indigenous Democratic person into Congress. Very similar race to this. So, anybody who thinks they’re going to count out this district, they’re counting out the good people of the 24th.”
Furthermore, he said, “It’s a very energized female voter base, Democratic, no party affiliated, and Republican women as well who are very motivated to protect their interests.”
And in a bit of breaking news: “It just came through today that there will be a debate on Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m. in Watertown. I don’t know the format, but if it’s a debate, I was a state champion debater back in Oklahoma. So, let’s have fun.
“So, if they ask about gun rights or anything like that, I say, ‘I took an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States, and I don’t get to pick which parts of the Constitution I defend or not.’ And then I tell them, ‘So I respect the Second Amendment, but yet, also in the Constitution is to provide for the general welfare of the public. Whereas, I respect your right to own guns, and I’m a gun owner myself, and I’m a veteran, so, I carried a lot of those types of weapons, on my left hip was my nine millimeter, and in my right hand was my M-4 rifle, which is the military-grade version of the AR 15.’ And so, when I talk about it, even more Libertarian gun owners say, ‘I might disagree with him on some things, but he knows what he’s talking about.’
“When it comes to veterans,” he said, “I’m one, and I suffer from burn pit issues. I suffer from post-traumatic stress, which I’m rather open about. After five deployments, of course I suffer from post-traumatic stress. A lot of us do, and probably a lot of people in northern Oswego County and Jefferson County do.”
Looking beyond what he projects to be his future victory, Holden said, “When I get to Congress, there’s going to be an office serving Oswego and Jefferson Counties. There are very specialized issues up there, and I made a promise to people in both communities. I’m either looking at Oswego, or I’m looking at Watertown.”
And then Holden wrapped it all up in a summary of what he stands for, what he hopes for, and why he’s doing it all in the first place.
“Beyond party, there’s a sense of respectfulness that people get when I’m talking about protecting the Constitution,” he said, “and I’m not taking people’s guns from them, and I’m a veteran, and I talk about being on a dairy farm, in even my little Okie accent, to people, there’s kind of a trust that’s there that’s built amongst the voters. So, that’s why I’m saying this, ‘An R +10 district (a district that has voted Republican by a margin of 10%) is very easy to overcome in this political environment. And Claudia Tenney in her entire political career has never got over 50% of the vote. Ever. And that’s something we think we can play on, and we’re going to be one of the stories on election night because of it. I’m going to be glad to get that phone call from Governor Hochul or Speaker Pelosi or Senator Schumer, who we work with closely because of my work to get Afghans out of Afghanistan, or Senator Gillibrand. It hasn’t been a public endorsement, but we have her backing as well because she won a very similar district when she went into the House of Representatives.
“When I get a phone call like that, congratulating,” he concluded, “I won’t change who I am because this is just a different way I’m serving my country and serving the good people. I’m going into this with a servant’s heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.