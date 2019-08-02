NEW HAVEN - On Aug. 2 and 3 Dempster Grove Campground will participate in New Haven’s town wide sale.
From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m on Saturday, Aug. 3 the campground will be open to shoppers. There will be a large variety of items, including books, household items, clothing and much more.
The air-conditioned dining hall is a place to cool off and grab snacks or lunch. They will serve food all day. Rest rooms are also available.
People may walk the grounds, visit the historic Tabernacle, or just sit in the park.
