ELMIRA - Derek Caramella, of Oswego, was one of four students recently inducted into the Elmira College chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha National Political Science Honor Society.
Pi Sigma Alpha is the only honor society for college and university students of government in the United States.
Founded in 1920 and originated at Elmira College in 1999, Pi Sigma Alpha has nearly 700 chapters on campuses across the country.
Additionally, Pi Sigma Alpha is a member of the Association of College Honor Societies.
