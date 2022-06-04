DeRousie to play volleyball at Cayuga Community College

CENTRAL SQUARE - Zoe DeRousie (seated), a senior at Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square, signs her letter of intent to play volleyball this fall at Cayuga Community College. DeRousie was a member of the Central Square Redhawks’ girls varsity volleyball team for the past two seasons. She is looking forward to being a part of the Cayuga Community College Spartans’ women’s volleyball team as she pursues a career in childhood education and special education. Pictured with DeRousie standing from left are her grandfather George DeRousie, Fred Waldau, her mother Michelle DeRousie, and her grandmother Karen DeRousie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.