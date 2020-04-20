Sarah Yensan and Catarina Burke had completed their final tune-up for the NCAA Division III women’s indoor track and field national championships at JDL Fast Track in Winston Salem, N.C., and returned to their hotel room for some rest.
The Oswego State senior duo heard a knock on the door at 4 p.m. — two hours earlier than they expected Curtis Merrick to get them for dinner — and their coach stood speechless, unable to utter the words that the meet had been canceled on the eve of Yensan’s long jump event and just two days before Burke was set to compete in the high jump.
The tandem, which had started to see sporting events called off around the world due to COVID-19, understood their long-awaited moment was about to be next before the words even came out.
“Coach Merrick wasn’t supposed to knock on our door until 6 p.m. for dinner, and when we heard a knock I was like: ‘This isn’t good,’” Yensan said. “You could tell by his face that something was wrong, and you could hear girls from Cortland and Geneseo bawling in the hallways, and that’s when we knew. He didn’t have to say anything.”
The duo was each looking to cap off career-best indoor track campaigns, and less than a week later, was also dealt the news that their senior outdoor track season was canceled. The NCAA indoor championships were originally scheduled for March 14-15.
“It was rough, I’ve been in the sport for over 30 years, and never experienced anything quite like that,” said Merrick, the Lakers’ assistant track coach who leads the sprinters, jumpers, and hurdlers.
“There’s an understanding as an athlete that there’s always a possibility of ending your career by injury and you take that risk to do what you love. But something like this, you’re never prepared for, where the rug gets pulled out from under you and you’re in the best shape of your life and then when you’re ready to compete and do something special, it was just truly heartbreaking for them.”
The group returned to their respective homes safely a few days after their scheduled events – Yensan is from Lockport and Burke lives in Raynham, Mass.
They are working to finish their semester online and considering their respective futures, which could include an additional spring season or entering the workforce, while joining the thousands of athletes around the country trying to cope with the unprecedented lost opportunity.
“I know when we were training, especially for Sarah, we felt like we were on point and basically ready to kick some butt in the competition,” Burke said. “I definitely felt like a big jump was coming, my approach was coming together and everything was on point, ready to take off.”
She added: “It’s hard to wrap your head around it all because you expect to be able to finish off your athletic career on a high note, and being at the NCAAs, that’s such a great accomplishment. But not being able to go through with it, potentially receive an All-American title, and you’re already right there at the facility, it was just mind-boggling. We all worked so hard to get there, and it just feels like we got the short end of the stick, and that’s that.”
Despite the devastating end, Yensan and Burke each delivered memorable All-SUNYAC senior seasons and accomplished careers on their differing journeys for the Lakers.
Yensan started track as a seventh-grader in the Lockport district after an impressive standing broad jump during physical education class the year prior. Her sixth-grade measurement tied for second place among the eighth-grade boys, which prompted her teacher to suggest the sport.
She has excelled in the event ever since and holds multiple team records for Lockport High School, and said that long jump is the only event for which she doesn’t feel nerves.
“That really sparked something in me to try track,” Yensan said. “I started long jump right away, I added triple jump and high jump in ninth-grade, but I was always mainly a long jumper.”
Burke, meanwhile, was a lifelong soccer player who didn’t try out for track until her sophomore year of high school at the urging of friends. She mainly sprinted in high school and admits that her jumping form needed loads of work when she arrived at Oswego.
“After I joined, everything kind of popped off and I started placing first for sprint events and got put into the long jump a few times and was getting first for that, so I realized that this could be a good sport for me,” Burke said.
Yensan qualified for the NCAA championships, her second overall after qualifying for outdoor last spring, highlighting what she called a season for the books.
She went undefeated against Division III competition throughout the campaign and hit her qualifying mark of 5.80 meters, about 19½ feet, which also established a Lakers record during a Feb. 8 meet at Brockport.
“Curtis was more excited than I was, him and my mom were very emotional and so excited that I didn’t know how to act,” Yensan said. “It was all very overwhelming and an amazing feeling. I’ve been working to get 19 feet since I came here and to be able to actually do it and qualify and be in the top 10 on the national list, it was amazing.”
Yensan’s qualifying mark placed her second nationally for a brief period, and she entered the NCAA championships rated No. 4 in the nation. Merrick considered her a shoo-in for All-American status, which is awarded to the top eight finishers in each event.
“Everything just seemed to line up this year where basically every time she jumped was a new personal record,” Merrick said. “When she finally hit the 19-foot jump, and at that point it was No. 2 in the country and about a centimeter away from No. 1. We knew that would definitely have her in.”
The 5-foot-4 Burke qualified for her first national meet during a late-season outing at St. Lawrence just prior to the SUNYAC championships with a jump of 1.68 meters — roughly five feet and six inches — establishing a program record and ranking 16th nationally heading into NCAAs. Merrick referred to it as a perfect jump.
“There were definitely a lot of emotions running through my mind because my main goal was to get 1.66, and at the end of the day I jumped two inches above my own height which was pretty crazy to me,” Burke said. “I was really excited, it hit me on the bus ride home because St. Lawrence is a long ride from Oswego, but it made me feel like all the work I had put into the sport had paid off.”
Soon after announcing the cancelation of Division III spring sports, the NCAA ruled that athletes would not be charged with a year of eligibility, leaving the option open for either to return for a final spring season next year. Yensan and Burke are each mulling the extra year of school while weighing potential career options.
Yensan is studying geology with a concentration in environmental studies, and has a potential seasonal job lined up after graduating in May.
Burke has applied to Oswego’s advanced certification program for behavioral forensics, which could be completed in a year and help further her goal to enter the criminal investigation branch of law enforcement and ultimately work as a federal agent. She has yet to make any final decisions for next year and her original goal was to immediately pursue a law enforcement position.
If their track and field careers are complete, there is no doubt that each left their respective legacies with the Lakers.
“I’ll always appreciate the example that they set for the younger athletes on the team,” Oswego head track and field coach Jacob Smith said. “You can say: ‘Look, this is what you guys can accomplish if you do everything right and you push yourself in practice and really focus on accomplishing what you want to do, this is what’s possible.’”
