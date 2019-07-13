Dick Ford to entertain at CSCC 20th Annual “Swing fore Youth” Golf Tourney steak bake

CENTRAL SQUARE - At 82, Dick Ford is still “rockin’ the ivories,” and anyone who attends the steak bake at the end of this year’s Central Square Community Church’s (CSCC) 20th Annual “Swing fore Youth” Golf Tournament on July 20, will get to hear familiar tunes. People can even request a song or two.
This is a special tournament in memory of Vaughn Fisher and John Hasto, two or the CSCC parishioners who helped build the tourney through the past 20 years.
If a golfer, register at csccny/golf or call the church office mornings at 315-668-6278. Cost of $80/golfer will cover a cart, lunch at the turn and the steak bake.
Captain and crew 9 a.m. shotgun start at Greenview Country Club in West Monroe, with three pre-tournament challenges—chipping, putting and whiffle ball contests.
If not a golfer people can still attend the steak bake. There will be raffles and door prizes. Call 315-668-6278 to purchase tickets.
