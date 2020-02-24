Dion to play for Alfred State Pioneers

Mike Dion is well-equipped at working with his hands, whether he is using them to design and develop electrical systems or push away opposing blockers on the football field.
Dion — a three-sport senior at Phoenix (John C. Birdlebough) High School — was recently accepted into the electrical construction and maintenance electrician program at Alfred State College, and secured a roster spot on the Pioneers’ NCAA Division III football team soon after.
Dion was also one of the Section 3 recipients of the E. Douglas Kenna Scholar-Athlete Award from the CNY Chapter of the National Football Foundation, which was announced in late January.
Dion said a career as an electrician has long been appealing and he became interested in applying for the program at Alfred State through his work at CiTi BOCES.
“I like working with my hands, like hands-on work, and I’m pretty good in math and science,” Dion said.
“I told my parents that I wanted to go (to Alfred) for school, and then I heard that they had a football team there, so I figured why not try to play football in college,” he added. “Honestly, it was more about going to college for school and playing football there is a bonus.”
The 6-foot-2 and 250-pound Dion played four years of varsity football for the Firebirds as a standout on both the offensive and defensive lines. He will play along the offensive front for Alfred State of the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference, which finished 4-6 overall last season.
He initially met with Pioneers coaches at Phoenix in meetings arranged by first-year varsity football coach David Johnson, and after receiving his acceptance letter for the academic program of his choice, took a recruiting visit to the campus. Dion said he met with offensive line coach Zach Handy and head coach Scott Linn and was offered a spot on the team during the trip.
“He offered me a spot on the roster right there, and that was very exciting,” Dion said. “I was thrilled. I’m very happy that I got accepted into the football team and into Alfred State.”
Dion was the lone returning senior for Phoenix this past fall and was appointed team captain by new coach David Johnson and staff. Johnson took over the program after 38 seasons coaching in the Binghamton area, mostly at Seton Catholic Central School.
Johnson said that he viewed Dion as the ideal leader to shoulder the burden of helping rebuild the long-struggling program which has won two games in the past four years. Dion, who was the first player Johnson met after taking over as head coach, was a key part of the 2018 team that snapped an 18-game losing streak which dated back to 2015.
Johnson credited Dion’s commitment to the program and his work ethic throughout offseason training, and said that Dion established program records for most weight on the bench press and squats.
“He was the only returning senior on our team so I initially met with Mike and had a discussion with him,” Johnson said. “I just grew to respect him tremendously through that conversation of how he views academics, how he views the interpersonal skills and relationships with his teammates, and just the way he conducts himself.”
Dion experienced his shining moment for the Firebirds during a game against Fowler this past season when he received a handoff near the end zone and punched it in for his first and only career touchdown.
Johnson said the score marked the completion of a preseason promise to get Dion into the end zone with the insertion of a “jumbo package,” into the playbook.
“I told his parents after the game that after we scored and were getting ready for the extra point, I didn’t think we were ever going to get that smile off his face,” Johnson said. “He was just beaming and had a grin from one side of his helmet to the other.”
Mike Dion — the son of Matthew and Sheila Dion with an older brother, Thomas, and younger brother, Jonathan — will also compete in his fourth varsity season for track and field this spring and recently finished his second varsity basketball campaign.
He is an active volunteer for the charity “Erin’s Angels,” along with his mom, Sheila, and helps the organization deliver meals to disadvantaged youth in the area.
Dion was recognized for his combination of football and academic achievements and demonstrating community leadership at the 20th annual CNY Chapter of NFF Scholar Athlete Dinner Jan. 26 at Turning Stone Casino and Resort. He was one of the Section 3 players awarded with a $500 scholarship.
“I felt pretty honored because I know a couple guys in the past that got the award, and they were all really good athletes and smart guys in the classroom as well, so I was really happy to get that award,” Dion said. “I got a tux, so it was cool to dress up like that, and seeing all of the other senior football players who were scholar athletes, it was great being honored like that in front of all those people. It was an amazing experience really.”
