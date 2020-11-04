FULTON – Rosemarie Bush, district governor, New York State and Bermuda District 20-Y, Lions Clubs International, visited a joint meeting recently of the Fulton and Oswego Lions clubs. In Bush’s address to the clubs, she stressed her mission of embracing diversity and kindness for Lions members and the communities they serve. She also presented a recognition award to the Oswego Lions Club celebrating their 65th anniversary, and a recognition certificate to Fulton President David Guyer for completing his training as a Certified Guiding Lion. Certified Guiding Lions serve as mentors to Lions Clubs that are in distress due to low membership, financial hardship, leadership or any combination, Bush said.
According to the district website (http://www.md20lions.com/about.html): “Since 1917, local Lions clubs have offered people just like you the opportunity to give something back to their communities. From involving members in projects as local as cleaning up an area park or as far-reaching as bringing sight to the world’s blind, Lions clubs have always embraced those committed to building a brighter future for their community. The world has changed...and so have we.
“Today, with more than 1.4 million men and women members in more than 180 countries, Lions have expanded their focus to help meet the ever-increasing needs of our global community.
“We provide millions of dollars of support to an extensive international program dedicated to eradicating preventable blindness; we finance vocational training to help the world’s underprivileged and disabled gain economic independence; we sponsor drug awareness and education programs for youths around the world; and more.
“Our faces and our programs may have changed to meet new needs and greater demands, but our mission has never wavered: “We Serve. And, we continue to serve in ways that have made us a global leader in humanitarian assistance, community welfare and promotion of international understanding.”
Both the Fulton and Oswego clubs are dedicated to helping their communities with sight and hearing needs. To raise funds and awareness for this mission, the Fulton club is known for its Lions Loot Sweepstakes, Charby’s Duck Derby, and Mane Event Comedy Night; while the Oswego club is known for its River’s Edge Craft show, Annual Beer and Wine Tasting with Silent Auction, and the Roar With Laughter Comedy Night.
For further information on the Fulton Lions Club, visit FultonLionsClub.com or on Facebook under “Fulton NY Lions.” For further information on the Oswego Lions Club, visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/oswegony, or find them on Facebook under “Oswego Lions Club.”
