OSWEGO — This summer join The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM) to aid an environmental DNA water sampling project.
The purpose of this project is to leverage eDNA monitoring for the early detection of aquatic invasive species, and to detect the presence of lake whitefish and cisco in tributaries of eastern Lake Ontario, and the St. Lawrence River during the spawning season.
Volunteers are sought to help with a variety of tasks including: the collection of water samples from the various tributary sampling locations spanning from Oswego to St. Lawrence county (from the shoreline or by boat), transporting water samples to locations for analysis, collecting footage through the use of underwater cameras and a remote operating vehicle, and taking photos or videos of volunteers in action to be used on our website and reports for the project.
A series of zoom webinar workshops are planned to provide more information about this project and to recruit and train volunteers to participate. The webinars are intended to be a “brown-bag” event, so feel free to eat your lunch/dinner while you learn about this program.
Learn more and register at: www.sleloinvasives.org/edna/
Webinar 1 - Project introduction and overview
Wednesday, May 5 at noon-1 p.m. EST
Webinar 2 - Introduction to eDNA and the target species
Wednesday, June 16 at noon-1 p.m. EST
Webinar 3 - eDNA Volunteer Training and Q&A
Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. EST
For questions regarding volunteering, contact mripka@tnc.org 315-427-1182; for questions about webinars, contact megan.pistolese@tnc.org 315-489-4113.
The mission of the SLELO PRISM is to protect native species, rare habitats, biodiversity, natural areas, parks, waterbodies, and open space by using a collaborative and integrated approach towards invasive species management. The SLELO PRISM is funded by the NYS Environmental Protection Fund and operates under the auspices of The Nature Conservancy. To learn more visit www.sleloinvasives.org and follow us on facebook.com/sleloprisminvasives
