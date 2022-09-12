OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced that a donkey from the town of Albion has died from EEEV. The diagnosis was confirmed in testing conducted by the state Department of Health.

Donkeys are as susceptible to mosquito-borne diseases as horses. Like horses, they cannot transmit EEEV to a person; however, infected mosquitoes pose a risk to both humans and livestock. EEE vaccines are available for donkeys and horses. The health department recommends that owners talk to their veterinarian for advice on having these animals vaccinated.

