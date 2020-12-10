The following is a press release from the Oswego City Police Dept.:
On September 30, 2020 at about 7:00AM, a civilian complainant contacted the Oswego Police Department who reported that an unknown male was exposing himself while leaning into a vehicle that was in public view. At that time, the complainant believed there was a second person in the vehicle.
The complainant was able to provide police with a video and photographs of the vehicle that was involved in the incident. Investigators from the criminal investigation division were able to identify the owner of the vehicle and later identified a female victim in the case. The victim provided information that a person did solicit her to engage in oral sex for money.
As a result of the investigation, Douglas S. Waterbury, age 60, of Oswego, was arrested on December 9, 2020 at 7:30AM at the Oswego Police Department.
Waterbury was charged with one count of public lewdness- PL 245.00(a) and one count of patronizing a prostitute in the third-degree -PL 230.04(1).
Waterbury was processed and released on an appearance ticket due back to Oswego City Court on December 17, 2020 at 9:30AM.
A person is guilty of public lewdness when he or she intentionally exposes the private or intimate parts of his or her body in a lewd manner or commits any other lewd act: (a) in a public place. Public lewdness is a class B misdemeanor.
A person is guilty of patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree when he or she patronizes a person for prostitution. Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree is a class A misdemeanor.
Anyone with information regarding this case or has other information are encouraged to contact Investigator Jansson at (315)342-8120. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.
