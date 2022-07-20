Douglas Waterbury appears in Oswego City Court

OSWEGO – Local landlord Douglas Waterbury, arrested by Oswego City Police March 7 on two counts of second-degree criminal contempt after being allegedly observed at two Oswego properties he was prohibited from setting foot on by a U.S. District Court consent decree in an earlier sexual harassment case that cost Waterbury about $850,000 but no admission of guilt, finally appeared in City Court July 12 before the Hon. James M. Metcalf, having originally been ordered to appear for this pre-trial conference on March 24.
After Waterbury attorney Michael Spano spent 20 minutes behind closed doors in conference with the judge followed by another 10 in a private room with Waterbury at the back of the courtroom’s public seating, Waterbury, in jeans, sneakers, and a shortsleeved shirt, stood before Metcalf at the defendant’s table with Spano beside him as the judge spoke little of the present and slightly more of the future.
Neither photos nor tape recordings were allowed throughout the hearing.
I later asked Spano for a little more detail of the mostly-closed-door proceeding.
“We really didn’t do much of anything,” he said. “We really just adjourned the case. There was some talk about settling, but nothing was actually settled. We didn’t agree on anything, and we’re continuing to work on it. And then we just adjourned it to another day. So that’s all that really occurred.”
The case will remain in City Court, Spano said, as the charges are misdemeanors.
Waterbury’s next appearance will continue where this one left off and is scheduled for Aug. 23.
