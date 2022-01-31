Down payment assistance available for county first-time homebuyers

OSWEGO COUNTY – There’s money and help available for first-time homebuyers throughout the county, and Tina Washburn, housing counselor for Oswego Housing Development Council, Inc., is there to help you get some.
There is perhaps nothing that prevents you from owning your own home more than the difficulty in coming up with the required down payment. You may already pay as much or more than your monthly mortgage payment would cost you, but may not have many thousands of dollars just sitting in a savings account waiting for the house of your dreams to appear. You may be like a majority of the population who lives paycheck to paycheck with little left over to save. Enter Tina Washburn.
Her agency can provide you with up to $15,000 for that down payment.
“But it depends on family income,” she said. “It depends on family size. We go by HUD income guidelines, and so, it’s different with each client.”
The money is meant for low to moderate income applicants.
“You can’t go above a certain amount of income,” Washburn said.
One advantage the Oswego Housing Development Council, Inc. (OHDC) offers?
“The good thing about us is it’s the whole county. You can buy in the city. You can buy rural. You can use our grant with USDA (U.S. Dept. of Agriculture), which would be most of Oswego County, because USDA’s rural. But with us, you can buy anywhere within Oswego County.”
The applicant has to be a first-time home buyer, though a person may be considered one in a number of ways.
“What HUD does, and what we do in New York State Homes,” Washburn said, “is if it’s been three years since you owned a house, you would be considered a first-time homebuyer again.”
The applicant does, though, have to qualify for a regular mortgage.
Another nice feature:
“With our grant,” Washburn said, “we can work alongside, say if someone went to a bank, and they have a first-time homeowner grant at the bank, they can use our money along with that money.”
OHDC not only can help with the down payment, they can help with closing costs, Washburn said.
Government grant money takes time to get to OHDC, but it does eventually get there. They were awarded a new grant about a month ago, but, Washburn said,“we haven’t received the money yet. I’m still working on the grant that we were awarded back in 2019. Because of COVID, it took a while for us to get the money. So, we just got it last year. So, I’m still working with clients from that grant.”
Nevertheless, people can start applying even before they (OHDC) get the money. Tina has a waiting list.
You don’t have to have a house picked out before you apply.
“I start with the very first steps,” Washburn said, “people who haven’t even begun looking at houses, because we have this whole process they have to go through before they purchase a house or start to look. We do counseling here, homebuyer counseling, and they have to have a certificate. They have to go through eight hours of housing counseling with us before they can purchase a house. So, I start working with them before they even start looking.”
When people want more info:
“They can call,” Washburn said. “They can email me. I can send information. People drop in, if they want to. We have done rehab in the past. We just are not doing that right now.”
They have a Facebook page: search for Oswego Housing Development.
“We try to update that,” Tina said. “We put information on there about grants, about anything else that’s going on in the county helping people, anything that comes through HUD that HUD has going on we try to update our Facebook page to let people know.”
OHDC also has been awarded grant money for furnace replacement and is also currently part of the future Selkirk Landing Project in Pulaski.
Washburn said she “welcomes anyone to call or email me with questions about our First Time Homebuyer Grant. The applications can either be printed off of our webpage, emailed or sent through normal mail.
“With each grant awarded, I am able to assist 10 clients. There is a waiting list of around 45 people, but I go through it regularly, update and remove people who have purchased without our grant or who have not responded to follow-up letters or phone calls. People can also see the HUD Income Limits on our webpage.
There are no fees to use their service.
To contact OHDC, call 315-625-4520; email: oswegohousingdevelopmentcouncil@yahoo.com; or go to their website at www.ohdcinc.com.
Their office is located at 805 W. Broadway St., Fulton NY 13069.
Their hours are: Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
