OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, in partnership with Wayne Drugs, announced a drive-thru COVID-19 booster clinic will be held in the city of Oswego at the East Side Fire Station from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. Walk-ins are welcome but scheduled appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment call 315-236-3032.
“The city of Oswego is pleased to once again partner with local pharmacy Wayne Drugs to bring more accessible and frequent opportunities for Oswego residents to get boosted or vaccinated for COVID-19. By using a drive-thru vaccination system at the Oswego Fire Department, we create a very easy vaccination system open for walk-ins on a Saturday for those who may not have yet had a chance to get boosted or receive an initial vaccination,” said Mayor Barlow.
The clinic will offer Moderna booster shots to those who are 18+. Those who have had Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson as their original vaccination are all compatible with the Moderna as their booster. Eligibility goes as follows:
-Johnson & Johnson: Two months after initial dose
-Moderna: Five months after second dose
-Pfizer: Five months after second dose
Individuals getting boosted should bring their original vaccine card, insurance card and a valid ID. The clinic will also offer initial first and second dose Moderna vaccinations. Individuals receiving their initial vaccine will need to bring an insurance card and a valid ID.
Residents with appointments or walking in should enter the east side fire department, located at 36 E. Seneca St., should enter from Seneca Street, behind the fire department. Individuals who get vaccinated or boosted will draw for an opportunity to win a $25 gift card from a local business. For additional questions on the clinic, call 315-343-2161.
