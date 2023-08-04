ALBION — A 40-year-old Oswego County man has been arrested in a fatal crash that killed a husband and wife, deputies said Friday.
Around 11:35 a.m. June 10, the man — Jason Robinson of Sandy Creek — was driving east on State Route 104 in a 2006 Ford F150 when his truck went into the opposite lane, said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened just west of Searles Road in the town of Albion.
The truck hit the couple’s 2011 Toyota Camry which was traveling west.
The driver of the sedan, Annemarie McDermott, 62, of Pulaski, and her passenger, Richard McDermott, 66, of Pulaski, were pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time Robinson was taken to Upstate University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Bucher said.
He was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree vehicular manslaughter, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs, and crossing a hazard marking.
Bucher did not say what drugs Robinson was under the influence of.
Robinson is being held in the Oswego County Justice Center without bail, Bucher said.
Annmarie worked for the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown school district for many years, according to her obituary.
Richard worked for Novelis for many years, retiring in April but continuing to work part-time there, according to his obituary.
He was an avid outdoorsman who advocated for hunting rights in New York, the obituary said. He founded The New York Crossbow Coalition, attending many shows and making trips to Albany to lobby.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.