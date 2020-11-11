MEXICO – The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) at 100 Spring St., Mexico will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12 and 13. Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord said the facility will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after several DSS employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility will re-open Monday, Nov. 16.
Alvord said that one employee initially tested positive for COVID late last week and several others received positive test results over the past few days.
“The health and safety of our residents and county employees are our priority,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “COVID-19 is now widespread across Oswego County, and we all need to do our part to limit the spread of the virus. We must avoid non-essential gatherings, practice social distancing, wear our face coverings and wash our hands frequently.”
Jiancheng Huang, Oswego County Public Health Director, said all known contacts of COVID positive patients are being notified through the health department’s contact tracing investigations. People who have emergency needs for housing or other assistance should dial 211 from a cell phone or landline for immediate assistance. People who wish to apply for benefits may apply on-line at https://mybenefits.ny.gov/mybenefits/begin or leave an application in the drop box outside of the DSS facility at 100 Spring St., Mexico.
Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider and arrange for testing. Anyone who is tested should self-quarantine and stay home, until they receive their test results.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, fatigue, new loss of taste and smell, and gastrointestinal illness. Not everyone experiences all symptoms, and it takes time for symptoms to develop.
Oswego County has seen a drastic increase in COVID virus activity over the past week. The county health department’s disease investigations show that what started out as small community clusters are spreading very quickly through group gatherings.
Health officials strongly urge everyone to take these precautions:
• Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
• Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
• Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
• Keep six feet from other people.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
• Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
Residents should continue to monitor reliable sources of information. Go to oswegocounty.com or health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, updates, and video presentations. For more information go to cdc.gov.
The health department’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 will resume operation Nov. 12, and is staffed weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
