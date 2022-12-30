DSS host first adoptive/foster parent orientation program of 2023

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) will launch its 2023 orientation program for potential foster and adoptive parents on Saturday, Jan. 7. The virtual session will run from 10 a.m.-noon.

Those who would like to participate and help local children and teens can contact Patricia Pennock by Thursday, Jan. 5 to sign up for the meeting. Call 315-963-5382 or email patricia.pennock@dfa.state.ny.us and provide an email address.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.