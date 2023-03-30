DSS hosts virtual foster and adoptive parent orientation April 6

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) will host another virtual information meeting for potential foster and adoptive parents from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, April 6.

Those who would like to participate and help local children and teens find a forever family can contact Patricia Pennock by Monday, April 3 to sign up for the meeting. Call 315-963-5382 or email patricia.pennock@dfa.state.ny.us and provide an email address to register.

