DSS hosts virtual foster and adoptive parent orientation April 6

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) will host another virtual information meeting for potential foster and adoptive parents from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, April 6.
Those who would like to participate and help local children and teens find a forever family can contact Patricia Pennock by Monday, April 3 to sign up for the meeting. Call 315-963-5382 or email patricia.pennock@dfa.state.ny.us and provide an email address to register.
Login information will be provided to those who pre-register. If no responses are received, the meeting will be cancelled.
Attendance at the informational meeting is required in order to enroll in the 11-week adoptive/foster preparation program. Single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt. Both parents in a two-parent household must attend the training.
With dozens of local children and teens in need of love and care, DSS encourages residents to help raise awareness about this critical issue and share this information with interested friends and family members. Residents can start to make a difference in the life of a young person by participating in this valuable program.
