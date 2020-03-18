OSWEGO COUNTY - Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and to further encourage social distancing, the Oswego County Clerk’s office has implemented the following protocols effective Thursday, March 19 until further notice:
In-person services will be limited to emergency court document filings and notary services only. Call (315) 349-8613 to schedule an appointment.
The public is encouraged to continue to record and file documents via electronic means or by sending documents through the U.S. Postal Service. Many transactions can be accomplished through e-recording, e-filing, or the postal service. Contact the clerk’s office for more information.
Many of the records maintained by the county clerk’s office can be searched online at SearchIQS.com. Land records, judgements, liens, and business certificates are available at no charge; there is a minimal fee for printing copies or viewing certain documents.
Pistol permit applications can be purchased in two ways:
- Call (315) 349-8620 with a credit card payment, or
- Mail a letter requesting a pistol permit application, with a $20 check made out to “Oswego County Clerk,” to Oswego County Clerk, Pistol Permits, 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego, NY 13126.
Passport and EZ-Pass transactions are suspended until further notice.
