MEXICO - At the Starr Clark Tin Shop and Underground Railroad Museum visitors will be taken back in time to a place where people gathered to discuss the news and politics of the day. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the museum features interpretive displays and exhibits on the Underground Railroad, abolitionist activity in Oswego County, an exhibit of a working tin shop and other local historical displays.
On Dec. 7, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during Christmas in Mexico, people can take a ride on the trolley to the restored Starr Clark Tin Shop and Underground Railroad Museum where they can tour the museum, watch a working tinsmith - Dennis Heaphy - ply his trade, take a photo in a vintage sleigh and partake of holiday treats.
Don’t forget to purchase raffle tickets for baskets of local products, McKenzie-Childs items, wine and cheese and Christmas items. Proceeds from the basket raffle goes to the preservation of the community’s history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.