MEXICO - All Eagle Scout projects are tremendous endeavors — usually something’s being built or fixed to better the community.
But then there are projects like the one being done by Jamee Ekman, of Troop 825 in Mexico. He is building a 9/11 Twin Tower Memorial at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 369 on Scenic Avenue in Mexico.
The $13,000 project is underway, with the foundation and concrete slab for the monument already poured and installed. The memorial will consist of two steel structures with stainless steel skin built on a scale of 1 foot to 100 foot. Both towers will be 2 feet by 2 feet square and 13 feet 6 inches tall.
Both towers will be mounted on a concrete slab with available bench seating, sidewalk access from the VFW parking lot and wheelchair access. The towers will contain colored screws, 2,762 in total, to represent each person that lost their life in that event. Red screws will be firemen and rescue workers, blue for police, and white for civilians.
There will be one screw to represent the police service dog that was also killed.
There will be two types of plaques mounted on the towers — one for donations of labor, materials, equipment, tooling, food and supplies. The second will be to recognize the donors that helped to fund the project.
One of those is Hiram Masonic Lodge 136, Fulton, which donated $2,500 to Ekman for the Twin Tower Memorial.
Ekman, 14, a freshman at Oswego High School, got the idea for the project by checking a wish list of items from the Mexico VFW.
“They had a list of things they wanted to have done and the Twin Tower Memorial was on the list,” he said. “I thought other projects like painting benches was sort of basic, so I chose this.”
Once the project was OKed by the Eagle Scout committee, he began work at the end of June. Since it is his Eagle Scout project, he became the lead of the project. He did the fundraising, coordinated and did some actual construction work and set up the dedication ceremony set for Sept. 11.
“I did 50 to 60 fundraising presentations,” he said.
Anyone who would like to donate to the project can send a check to the VFW 369, 5930 Scenic Ave., Mexico, NY 13114. In the memo area write 9/11 Twin Towers Memorial.
Ekman said work on the memorial is pretty much set — all that needs to be done now is putting in the screws, attaching an antenna and standing up the towers and adding the benches.
“This was so important to the VFW because they want everyone to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11,” Ekman said.
Box
VFW Post 369 9/11 Twin Tower Memorial Unveiling
Unveiling Date: 09-11-19
Location: VFW Post 369, Scenic Avenue, Mexico
Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Itinerary
VFW Post 369 Chaplin Prayer and Opening
Troop 825 and Mexico Volunteer Fire Department Color Guard and flag ceremony
Mexico Middle and High School Band “The Star Spangled Banner”
VFW Post 369 Color Guard, 21 Gun Salute
Jim Ekman, former Scout Master for Troop 825
Troop 825 Scout, Leader, and Parent Recognition
Introduction of Eagle Scout Project Lead Jamee Ekman
Jamee Ekman
Project Development and Implementation
Sponsor and Donators Recognition
Unveiling of the Towers and Statue
Mexico Middle and High School Band “America the Beautiful”
Jamee Ekman, introduction of guest speaker Mexico Mayor Terry Grimshaw
9/11 Impact (Where were you when you got the news?)
Jim Ekman talks about being a Boy Scout, leader, parent of a Boy Scout
Jamee Ekman gives a signal to all attending fire engines. When the flag is raised blow your air horns until flag is lowered. Estimate 5 seconds. This will be done 3 times as our closing.
Mexico Middle and High School Band play their song of choice.
