SCRIBA – Fire broke out early this morning at a relatively-new housing complex on the western border of town, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Dept. Police report that at about 6:25 a.m., Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Investigator John Burke observed smoke emanating from 12 Samuel Way (Champlain Commons), ran to the building, observed the vestibule area to be fully engulfed with fire, began to assist with evacuation of the building and requested for the fire department to respond.
Shortly thereafter, members of the Oswego City Fire Dept., Scriba Volunteer Fire Dept. and Novelis Fire Dept. arrived and were able to extinguish the fire.
Members of the Oswego County Fire Coordinators Office assisted members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on scene with the investigation. Foul play is not expected, and this incident is still under investigation.
