OSWEGO COUNTY - Early voting in Oswego County begins Saturday, Oct. 26.
There will be nine consecutive days of early voting so residents can perform their civic duty before Election Day Nov. 5. All early voting in Oswego County will take place at the Board of Elections office, 185 E. Seneca St., Oswego.
So why only this one polling place? Why not a few places throughout the county?
New York is one of 39 states that offers early voting. The state Legislature passed a law earlier this year to improve the voting process including a measure for early voting. The goal is to get more and more people out to cast their votes, said Cheryl Couser, speaking for the state Board of Elections in Albany.
The law requires counties to have one polling place for every 50,000 registered voters in a county. Oswego County is required to have one polling place because it has 69,635 voters. A total of 34 counties out of the state’s 62 are required to have just one polling site for early voting.
Counties near Oswego County also have one site, including Jefferson (Watertown), St. Lawrence (Canton) and Lewis (Lowville). Oneida County has three sites (Utica, Rome, New Hartford) and Cayuga County has three (Conquest, Auburn, Scipio Center).
Some counties are having more polling locations than they are required to and this is perfectly OK and legal. Onondaga County, for example, is required because of its 289,064 voters to have five polling sites. But it will have early voting in six sites — two in Syracuse and one each in the western, eastern, southern and northern parts of the county.
Oswego County’s Republican Elections Commissioner Peggy Bickford and Democrat Elections Commissioner Laura Brazak say the number of voters wasn’t the only factor when deciding on where to hold early voting.
Bickford and Brazak said early voting must be done in a secure location. The site must be able to be locked while the site isn’t open and locked overnight. Some other sites in the county might have been available for voting but did not offer the security needed for the voting machines, they said.
If other sites were used but were not secure during off hours, the commissioners would have to truck the voting machines back and forth from the county Board of Elections to the voting sites each day, which would be extremely costly. Bickford and Brazak said it costs about $1,500 to rent a truck for just six days.
The voting machines cannot be looked at or opened until the conclusion of the general election Nov. 5, so opening them and compiling votes at the end of each early voting day is not allowed. “No one knows the results,” Brazak said.
The commissioners also said it is difficult to find sites that would allow the board of elections to take it over for voting for nine straight days and also provide the needed security.
In addition, the lack of Internet access in certain parts of the county also plays into early voting site selection. John Conklin, speaking for the state Board of Elections, said if a county operates one polling site for early voting, it can use the paper polling books that people sign when they come in to vote. But if there were assigned sites in numerous areas of the county, electronic polling books would have to be used.
Assigned sites are polling places where certain districts or towns vote at that site and no one else. Right now, most counties with numerous early voting sites are not running assigned sites — people from throughout the county can go to any one of the early voting sites.
Electronic polling books are not mandatory in New York state at this time. According to articles written on the new state voting law, the electronic polling books are supposed to speed up voting because election poll workers don’t have to look through a paper book for a voter’s name. Instead, they simply pull up the name into the computer or tablet.
The electronic polling books also are supposed to cut down on voter fraud by making it extremely easy for poll workers to see if a person has already voted somewhere else. This will come in handy especially now that there is early voting — Brazak and Bickford said it would reduce the chances that someone votes early and then tries to vote again on Election Day.
But, the two elections commissioners said there are parts of Oswego County, namely the north and areas east of Parish, that have either no Internet service or no reliable Internet service. The price of instituting e-poll books and ensuring all areas have connectivity to the Internet may be cost prohibitive.
Conklin said if it becomes mandatory for counties to use electronic polling books, counties would have to figure out a way to “set up a cellular system” for Internet or some other way for all parts of the counties to be hooked into the Internet.
Couser said counties will review how early voting goes this year and some may make changes for next year. Brazak and Bickford agreed.
“We are prepared for whatever comes down this year,” Bickford said, noting they will see how things go and then make adjustments for next year. But they both add that next year may bring added challenges due to it being a presidential election year.
The early voting process in Oswego County is the same as it is on Election Day. Registered voters will check in upon arrival, receive their ballot and cast their vote just as they do on Election Day. Election inspectors are available to assist voters.
Those who vote during the early voting period will not be eligible to vote on Election Day and cannot change their vote at any time. Early voting results will not be reported until after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, the day of the general election.
For additional information, call the Oswego County Board of Elections at (315) 349-8350 or (315) 349-8351 or visit http://www.oswegocounty.com/boe/index.html.
Here is the early voting schedule. Voting is at the Board of Elections office, 185 E. Seneca St., Oswego, between East 12th and East 13th streets:
1-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26
9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Oct., 28
Noon-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29
Noon-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1
9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2
9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3
