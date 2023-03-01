OSWEGO - The Oswego Kiwanis Club and Oswego City County Youth Bureau will hold a children’s Easter basket giveaway to those in need. Call Jennifer Losurdo at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, ext. 3451 to sign up for a basket. Distribution date and time will be given when signing up. Bring proof that the children live in the household. Baskets are limited.
