Easter basket giveaway

OSWEGO - The Oswego Kiwanis Club and Oswego City County Youth Bureau will hold a children’s Easter basket giveaway to those in need. Call Jennifer Losurdo at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, ext. 3451 to sign up for a basket. Distribution date and time will be given when signing up. Bring proof that the children live in the household. Baskets are limited.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.