Eastern Shore Associates donates toys to Fulton Salvation Army

FULTON - Employees at Eastern Shore Associates Insurance (ESA), headquartered in Fulton, donated a Christmas tree-full of toys for the Fulton Salvation Army’s Angel Tree holiday drive. According to the Salvation Army, every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning. The Angel Tree program helps provide children with new clothing and toys for hundreds of thousands of children around the country. This is just one of the programs ESA supports each year as part of their ongoing to commitment to be involved in the communities they serve. Eastern Shore employees showing some of the toys collected are, from left are: Lisa Hall, Jeffrey King and Makenzie Miner. Eastern Shore Associates Insurance, www.esainsurance.com, has offices in Camden, Fulton, Pulaski, Walworth and Waterloo. The Fulton office can be reached at 315-598-6000. They are also on Facebook under “Eastern Shore Associates,” and LinkedIn at “Eastern Shore Associates Insurance Agency.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.