Eastern student-athlete Shawn Gashi of West Monroe plays on men’s basketball team

WILLIMANTIC, CONN. - The men’s basketball team at Eastern Connecticut State University recently began its 2019-20 season, with six new players and nine returning players. Among the student athletes is number 22, Shawn Gashi of West Monroe, who majors in sport and leisure management. This is Gashi’s first year playing as an Eastern Warrior.
Team tri-captain Jake Collagan hopes that this year’s team will win the Little East Conference and advance to the NCAA tournament. “We’ve been working every practice, we come in every day and we’re looking to get better, we want to get better,” said Collagan. “We’re all up for challenges, we’re up for the competition, we want to play the best teams, and we’re ready to go.”
To read more about the men’s basketball team and see its schedule of games, visit Eastern’s athletics website at https://www.gowarriorathletics.com/sports/mbkb/index.
The Warriors compete in the Little East Conference (LEC), which was established in 1986 as a single-sport league by six public institutions throughout New England. The LEC has since become a multi-sport league with eight primary members, six affiliate members and 19 championships.
Eastern offers a broad-based, Division III athletic program aimed at safeguarding the amateur aspects of the various sports and maintaining the proper perspective of athletics within Eastern’s academic mission.
