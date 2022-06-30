Eat fresh, eat local: Ritchie releases online “Farmers Market Guide”

WATERTOWN - State Senator Patty Ritchie has announce the 2022 edition of her annual “Farmers Market Guide” is now available. The guide, which features information on nearly two dozen local markets throughout Jefferson, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties, can be viewed on her website, www.ritchie.nysenate.gov.
“Now that warm weather is here, so are our awesome area farmers markets,” said Senator Ritchie.
“These markets offer great opportunities for people not only to access fresh, local foods, but also to support small businesses and hardworking farmers. I encourage residents throughout Central and Northern New York to check out my 2022 ‘Farmers Market Guide’ for information on their local market, and many others in our region.”
According to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, the number of farmers markets in our state has grown at a rapid rate. Today, it is home to more than 400 farmers markets, 250 farm stands and 10 mobile markets.
