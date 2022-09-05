Eco-friendly Bird scooters available to Fulton residents

Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city has teamed up with Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, to bring shared e-scooters to the city. Catholic Charities of Oswego County, 808 W. Broadway, is a Bird drop off location, Michaels said. The Bird 3 model scooter, pictured, will be available to ride in Fulton.

FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city has teamed up with Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, to bring shared e-scooters to the city. Matt Fragale, owner of Port City Scooters, LLC and a Bird contractor, negotiated the agreement. Fragale set up a similar program in the city of Oswego. The scooters are activated using Bird’s free mobile phone application and used to replace gas-powered car trips to the store, meeting with friends, or exploring the community within the Fulton city limits, the scooter’s operational zone. A fully charged Bird scooter can travel 15 to 20 miles depending on vehicle and terrain conditions. In addition, the Fulton Police Department will monitor the program in collaboration with Bird.

“We are delighted to partner with Bird and look forward to offering Fultonians a new, eco-friendly and fun way to get around,” said Mayor Michaels. “We’re joining more than 350 cities who have chosen to offer residents and visitors a new, low carbon way to explore, run errands, and get things done. I also want to thank Chris Waldron, the city’s director of Parks and Recreation, and Audrey Avery, fifth ward councilor, for helping onboard our agreement.”

