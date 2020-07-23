Edward J. Izyk appointed assistant city attorney

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced the appointment of Edward J. Izyk as the assistant city attorney for the city, replacing Thomas A. Reynolds who Barlow appointed part-time city judge earlier this year.
Izyk will work with current city attorney Kevin Caraccioli handling all the city’s legal affairs including the city zoning and planning boards, council meetings, claims and all litigation before the city.
Izyk was born and raised in Oswego, graduating from Oswego High School in 1969, earned a bachelor of arts in history from the University of Dallas in 1978 and a doctor of juris from Texas Southern University in 1983. Izyk started his professional legal career in 1982 in the Houston District Attorney’s office before becoming a prosecutor in 1985. In 1990, he relocated back to Oswego to open his own private law practice, Izyk Law Office, located at 250 W. Fifth St. in Oswego. Izyk has extensive experience in criminal and civil litigation in New York State Supreme Court, Criminal Court, Family Court and Surrogate Court. He also previously served as city attorney for the city of Oswego from 2000-2006.
“Mr. Edward Izyk’s impeccable reputation and vast legal experience will be a great asset to city government. Upon returning to his hometown nearly 30 years ago, Ed established a successful private practice of general law. He is certainly well versed in municipal law and a host of other aspects of our legal system, comes from a long-established hard-working Oswego family, and will be a wonderful addition to our team here at Oswego City Hall,” said Mayor Barlow.
Izyk said, “It is an absolute honor to join the administration of Mayor Billy Barlow during a time when so many positive things are happening in our wonderful community. I’m excited to be able to return to City Hall to work for my community and assist the city of Oswego with my legal expertise. I look forward to working with Mayor Barlow, city attorney Kevin Caraccioli and the rest of the team at City Hall as we continue improving Oswego in every way possible.”
City attorney Kevin Caraccioli said, “Mr. Edward Izyk’s experience and knowledge of law will only add to the strength of our legal department and I look forward to teaming with him to provide the city of Oswego with the best legal counsel during this time of progress, forward momentum and transformation.”
The assistant city attorney position is considered a part time position located on the first floor of City Hall with a salary of $28,489.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.