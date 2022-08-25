OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reported Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in one mosquito pool (sample) in the town of Palermo, and West Nile virus (WNV) was found in one pool at Toad Harbor Swamp in the town of West Monroe.

Both samples of mosquitoes were collected last week. The Palermo site is the same location where EEEV was reported last month, and the West Monroe location is adjacent to a site where EEEV and WNV has been detected in mosquitoes in recent weeks.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.