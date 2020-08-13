OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department announced that two more samples collected from the Toad Harbor Swamp area in West Monroe last week have tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus.
“The samples were taken from the area before it was treated by aerial spraying on Aug. 9,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Aerial spraying is effective in reducing mosquito populations, but it does not eliminate all mosquitoes.”
The county and state health departments continue to monitor the mosquito population and virus activity in Oswego County. So far this year, seven mosquito samples have tested positive for EEE and all of the samples were collected from the Toad Harbor Swamp area in West Monroe.
Huang said, “Surveillance shows the spraying was effective in reducing the number of mosquitoes; however, people in all areas of Oswego County should continue to be vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites.”
People should limit their outdoor activities around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active; wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors; and eliminate standing water around the home. Repellants containing DEET are the most effective but should be used with caution and according to label instructions. Products containing picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus are also effective.
For more information about EEE and other viruses transmitted by mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 or 1-800-596-3200, ext. 3564 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or 315-341-0086 after 4 p.m. People can also visit their website at http://www.oswegocounty.com/health/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.