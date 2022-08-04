EEE virus found again in Palermo

PALERMO – New York State Department of Health informed the Oswego County Health Department that Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus was detected again in a mosquito pool (sample) collected from the town of Palermo.

County and state health departments are carefully monitoring the situation and will work together to take the appropriate course of action.

