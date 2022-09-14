OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reported today that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) and West Nile virus (WNV) were found in a single mosquito pool (sample) in the town of West Monroe. The sample was collected on Sept. 2, before the county conducted aerial spraying of the area, which is part of the Big Bay/Toad Harbor Swamp.

Oswego County conducted aerial spraying on Sept. 2 and 3. Both spraying events were effective in reducing mosquito populations.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.