Fulton Fire Chief David Eiffe is retiring at the end of December.
Eiffe, 46, said he has 20 years with the Fulton Fire Department and is moving on for other opportunities.
“I have a number of hopeful opportunities in the private sector,” he said. He said he also works as a state fire instructor and will continue doing that work once retired from the fire department.
Eiffe said his move has noting to do with the Nov. 5 election of Deana Michaels as the new mayor of Fulton. In fact, he said with the change in city administration, it might be just the right time for a change at the fire department.
“It could be a good time for transition,” he said, noting Michaels can work with the Fire-Police Commission to find a new chief with new ideas and suggestions for the department.
Historically, a new chief is chosen internally from the fire department ranks. The assistant chief now is Shane Laws.
Eiffe is a graduate of Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square and he still lives in the Central Square area. He also graduated from Onondaga Community College.
He previously worked as a dispatcher for Oswego County E-911 and was a fire safety and emergency medical services teacher at CiTi BOCES (the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation.
Eiffe also served as chief, assistant chief, captain and lieutenant with the West Monroe Volunteer Fire Department. At Fulton, he has been the acting lieutenant, firefighter, lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and chief of the department since July 2017.
