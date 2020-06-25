CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Universalist Society of Central Square will offer an online discussion course for participants to discover new ways of living for a healthier, more just and bright future.
“Choices for Sustainable Living” is a peer-based learning experience developed by the Northwest Earth Institute (recently renamed ecochallenge.org) that “provides participants an opportunity to explore sustainability more deeply and learn its meaning from individual, societal and global perspectives.”
The course will run for eight Mondays, June 29 to Aug. 17, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend and each participant will receive a book of readings and related materials.
The course is in harmony with two of the major principles of Unitarian-Universalism: Principle -2 — Justice, equity and compassion in human relations, and Principle -7 — Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.
Due to the current healthcare crisis, the course will be held using internet-based video conferencing, which provides a fully interactive environment for participants to see, hear and share with each other.
Class size is limited in order to foster effective discussion so early registration is strongly encouraged.
For more information or to register, contact events@centralsquareuu.org, or call 315-307-3400 (leave message).
First Universalist welcomes both congregation and community members to share in this opportunity to learn and grow together.
