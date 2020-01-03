PENNELLVILLE — The fragility of life, and how it can end in a second, became horribly clear this week to Tisha Noyes. Her father and uncle escaped a fire early Thursday morning, but her grandparents didn’t make it out.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s office, after the fire, said there were four occupants in a home at 427 Peter Scott Road in the hamlet when it caught fire a little after 1 a.m. Thursday. On Friday, they identified the deceased as James W. Noyes, 77, and Judith Noyes, 75.
“Today I received the worst news at 1:36 this morning,” she wrote on her Facebook page Thursday. “The house I grew up in. My grandparents house caught fire and my grandmothers oxygen tank exploded. I lost my grandma and my papa today. My favorite person.”
Police confirmed their identities Friday afternoon.
Lt. Andrew Bucher, of the sheriff’s department, confirmed the identities of two others who escaped the fire with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.
He said James M. Noyes, 54, and Kevin Noyes, 52, were both responsive on the scene. Both were taken by ambulance to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse.
Late Friday afternoon, Kathleen Paice Froio of Upstate Medical University reported Kevin Noyes is in critical condition, but James Noyes was discharged.
A somewhat bleaker picture of the survivors’ health was posted to a GoFundMe page by its creator, Ms. Noyes’ relative, Andrea Lynn.
On Facebook, Ms. Noyes wrote that two dogs perished.
“Thankfully my dad and my uncle got out,” she wrote. “One is doing okay. One is not. But my uncles a fighter just like my dad and I know he’ll pull through. He has to.”
As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised over $7,400.
Ms. Noyes posted an update Thursday: “Prayers for uncle Kevin he’s fighting he’s strong. Seeing him like this breaks me.”
The house, a one-and-a-half-story, 1,945 square foot, four-bedroom structure built in 1951 was on 1.34 acres and included a 360 square foot half story. It was heated by an oil-fueled hot-water system.
Lt. Bucher reported four or five 911 calls came in from neighbors at about 1:25 a.m. Thursday. Numerous fire departments responded. All that remains of the house is one wall.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. According to Lt. Bucher, no crime is suspected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.