Election Day dinner to benefit “Blessings in a Backpack”

SCRIBA - The first Tuesday of November not only brings Election Day but also the return of the Election Day dinner at The United Baptist Church of Scriba. On Nov. 5 the dinner will feature ham and scalloped potato dinner, butternut squash, homemade applesauce, Harvard beets, various gelatin salads and rolls. Plenty of homemade desserts will be available.
Serving will begin at 4 p.m. and go to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages six-12, and five and younger will eat for free.
For those looking forward to dinner in the comfort of their own home, take outs will be available.
In the past, the church held its Election Day dinner to help supplement its support of various outreaches in the community and around the world. Support for multiple orphanages in Kenya and India is provided through the efforts of the Foundation Stone Ministries. The church and its members also support local endeavors such as Oswego County Opportunities, The Oswego County Family Resource Centers, Ontario Bible Camp, Syracuse Teen & Adult Challenge and the Scriba Christmas Project.
This year, 100% of the proceeds from the dinner will go to the “Blessings in a Backpack” program supplying 100 hungry kids in the Mexico Academy and Central School District with food 38 weekends during the school year. Better test scores, improved reading skills, positive behavior, improved health and increased attendance have all been attributed to the success of this program.
Appledale Orchards donated the apples for the applesauce, John Dunsmoor Farms donated the potatoes, and the Mexico Tops Friendly Market donated the dinner rolls for the event.
The church is located at 5111 State Route 104 east (4 miles east of Oswego, just west of County Route 29, right next door to Dahl’s Diner.) The church phone number is 315-343-8542.
