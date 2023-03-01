Eligibility increase for Oswego County’s senior tax exemptions begins March 1

OSWEGO COUNTY – Last year the Oswego County Legislature adopted Local Law Number 1 of 2022 which increased senior citizens’ eligibility for the county’s partial tax exemption. The law raised income guidelines and adjusted the sliding income scale to make thousands of seniors newly eligible for the exemption. The law goes into effect on Wednesday, March 1.

“Residents will be able to see the effects of this local law later this year,” said Oswego County Legislator David M. Holst, District 4, chairman of the Legislature’s Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee. “Qualified households that apply by March 1 will see the change on their assessments beginning July 1. Then, when the county tax bills come out next January, they will see the exemption.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.