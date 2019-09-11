OSWEGO - The Elks Annual Soccer Shoot will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Sept. 14.
This event is held at the Richard Benjamin Sports Complex at Oswego Middle School, 100 Mark Fitzgibbons Dr., Oswego.
The soccer shoot is for ages five through 14.
Contact Linda Sawyer at 315-343-2655 for more information.
