Ella Reynolds explores northeast during ‘GEOFYRST’ trip

GEOFYRST trip, an immersive outdoor experience for new SUNY Oneonta students.

ONEONTA - Ella Reynolds of Sterling, was one of 16 students who took part in this year’s GEOFYRST trip, an immersive outdoor experience for new SUNY Oneonta students.

Pitching tents, cooking and camping under the starry night sky, jumping into swimming holes, hiking, and seeing the geology of the Adirondack Region first-hand. All in a day’s work during GEOFYRST (Geologic Experience Outdoors: the First-Year Regional Summer Trip), a one-credit pre-semester fall course exploring New York and the Northeast. Reynolds is studying geology at SUNY Oneonta.

