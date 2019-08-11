CENTRAL SQUARE - It wasn’t hard to figure out who to give the “oldest person” award to at the Central Square Community Church’s 20th Annual “Swing Fore Youth” Golf Tourney/Steak Bake; 100-year-old Charlie Kent from Benton, Maine, won hands down. Kent timed his visit to his daughter, Ellie Peavey in Central Square, so he could support the church event. He visited the hole that Peavey sponsors each year in memory of her mom, Nina Kent.
Kent’s partner, Doris Rumery, was his driver for the nine-hour jaunt. She helped Kent and Peavey as they set up for the tourney and steak bake. This is the second time Kent has attended this event in the past five years.
He had to return home because his garden was calling his name. He needed to rototill, trim his tomato plants, as well as mow his lawn and drive the trailer loads of baled hay from the field to the barn for Peavey’s younger brother. Soon he and Rumery will be canning tomatoes and string beans.
His recipe for staying the course til 100?
“Hard work. You can’t stop a moving target. I just keep chugging along.”
