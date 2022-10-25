Elm trees under threat again, a new invasive pest has entered St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE, JEFFERSON, OSWEGO, LEWIS, AND ONEIDA COUNTIES – In response to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (NYS DEC) recent press release announcing that the elm zigzag sawfly has been confirmed to be present in St. Lawrence County, SLELO PRISM is hosting a free virtual webinar from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.
Presented by representatives from the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets, the NYS DEC, and SLELO PRISM staff, the webinar will provide an overview of the elm zigzag sawfly, survey efforts that have occurred, and the next steps including an early detection effort in which partners and community members can join.
