“Elvis” to appear at Christmas in Mexico

MEXICO - Award winning “Elvis” Tribute Artist and Hollywood movie actor Michael Paul Callahan will be at Christmas in Mexico on Dec. 7.
He will be in the lighted parade at 5 p.m. with his “Elvis’” elves who will be handing out candy on the parade route, and some limited “custom” Elvis scarfs.
Following the tree lighting he will perform at the Fire Hall and be available for photo opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.