“Elvis” to appear at Christmas in Mexico
“Elvis” - Michael Paul Callahan - will make an appearance at Christmas in Mexico.

MEXICO - Award winning “Elvis” Tribute Artist and Hollywood movie actor Michael Paul Callahan will be at Christmas in Mexico on Dec. 7.

He will be in the lighted parade at 5 p.m. with his “Elvis’” elves who will be handing out candy on the parade route, and some limited “custom” Elvis scarfs.

Following the tree lighting he will perform at the Fire Hall and be available for photo opportunities.

