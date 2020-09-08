OSWEGO — John Bucher, 56, of Oswego, a county employee since 2015 and director of the county’s Facilities & Technology Department, fell from the County Legislative Office Building’s south side roof at 46 East Bridge St. about 9:30 Tuesday morning while attempting to find the source of a leak, County Administrator Phil Church said.
Mr. Bucher was rushed to Oswego Hospital where he died.
Mr. Bucher worked all over the county, Mr. Church said, and interacted with all the departments as he was in charge of buildings, maintenance and technology for all the buildings throughout the county.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup expressed condolences on behalf of the county to the Bucher family.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with John’s family and friends at this difficult time,” Mr. Weatherup said.
Two investigations of the accident are ongoing — one by the Oswego City Police Department and one by the state Department of Labor.
