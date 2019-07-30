‘Estate Planning Essentials’ set for Aug. 6 in Oswego

A workshop titled “Estate Planning Essentials” is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Oswego Public Library.
This workshop covers frequently asked questions and common misconceptions on wills and trusts, asset protection, nursing home issues, Medicaid qualification, probate, powers of attorney and health care proxies.
The workshop is being presented by Oswego native and lawyer Timothy P. Crisafulli in the Oswego Public Library Community Room on the library’s lowest level.
Seating is limited so call for a reservation. The number is (315) 309-8211. The workshop is free.
The library is at 120 E. Second St., Oswego.
