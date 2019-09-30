Events at Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department

OSWEGO - The Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department will hold their fall chicken barbecue from noon until sold out on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the fire station, 640 County Route 7.
Dinner includes, half chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, salad, roll and pie.
The department will hold an open house from 6-8 p.m on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the fire station.
At the open house the Oswego County Sherriff’s Department will have their Safe Child program, and create ID’s for children. They are hopeful for a visit from Life Net, a helicopter medical transport; landing at the station. Menter Ambulance Service, as well as Oswego town’s emergency vehicles will be on display. There will also be child safety seat checks.
Pedal Karts on a serpentine coned road course, will be set up for children and adults to test their driving skills, weather permitting.
Seasonal snacks will be provided and Sparky the Fire House Dog will be in attendance.
Come out and view the improvements to the fire station, check out the emergency equipment and meet the first responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.