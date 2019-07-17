At 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18 The Harmony Katz Barbershop Chorus returns to the Pennellville United Methodist Church for a free performance. An offering will be taken to benefit the Food Bank of Central NY. Refreshments will be available in the fellowship hall following the program.
The annual rummage sale will be held at the church on Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on July 26 and 27. Lunch will be available at a reasonable price. There will be clothing, domestic goods, dishes, toys and many other items for sale. For more information, call (315) 695-2193.
Pennellville United Methodist Church is located at 389 County Route 54.
