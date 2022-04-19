Photo of actual excavator reported stolen. Photo provided.

AMBOY – State Police in Hastings is investigating the theft of a yellow 2017 Caterpillar 307E2 excavator that was taken sometime between April 14th and April 16th from private property on County Route 17 in the town of Amboy, Oswego County.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact the New York State Police in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.

